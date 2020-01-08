Thrash metal icons-cum-ultimate rock Dads Metallica are the latest in a long string of high-profile celebrity types to hand over stacks of cash to on-going bushfire efforts across Australia, with the enduring metal band announcing a $750,000 donation to Australia’s rural and volunteer firefighting services.

The band, through their nonprofit group All Within My Hands Foundation, will be donating the money directly to both the NSW RFS and Victoria’s CFA.

In an announcement via the band’s official Twitter page, the ageless riff wizards relayed exactly why they’re donating to those groups, including a level of research, understanding, and explanation no other celebrity donation announcement has come close to, directing others to the correct sources for donations in the process.

We are totally overwhelmed by the news of the wildfires sweeping through millions of acres across Australia, with major impact in New South Wales and Victoria. (1/6) pic.twitter.com/XqJAHmN6um — Metallica (@Metallica) January 8, 2020

Please join us and do whatever you can to assist as we, along with our @AWMHFoundation, are pledging A$750,000 to the NSW Rural Fire Service and to the Country Fire Authority in Victoria to aid in the relief efforts. (3/6) — Metallica (@Metallica) January 8, 2020

@CFA_Updates is a volunteer and community-based fire and emergency services organization which helps to protect 3.3 million Victorians, and works together with communities to keep Victorians safe from fire and other emergencies. (5/6) — Metallica (@Metallica) January 8, 2020

Learn more about NSW Rural Fire Service and how you can help ➡️ https://t.co/6bGCPpo3BU



Learn more about Victorian Country Fire Authority and how you can help ➡️ https://t.co/nZLEdOqDjK (6/6) — Metallica (@Metallica) January 8, 2020

Metallica’s donation comes on the heels of other big name musicians chucking cash towards assisting struggling fire services and devastated communities, including the likes of Sir Elton John, Pink, and Keith Urban.

Metallica were previously scheduled to tour Australia last October in a stadium-level tour that had tapped Slipknot as a support act, but withdrew just prior to the shows kicking off due to singer James Hetfield‘s on-going health issues. Their next scheduled performance is set for late March in their Bay Area home of San Francisco.