Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are the latest in a string of high-profile celebrities to dig into their own pockets and donate large sums of cash to the on-going relief efforts for the people bravely fighting fires across Australia and the residents affected by it.

Kidman announced on Instagram a short time ago that her family would be donating a hefty $500,000 to rural firefighting services across Australia, while using her platform to encourage others to follow suit.

In the accompanying caption, Kidman stated “our family’s support, thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over Australia. We are donating $500,000 to Rural Fire Services who are all doing and giving so much right now.”

This donation follows on from yesterday where Pink, whose career is indelibly linked to her audience in Australia, also pledged $500,000 to RFS groups.

I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires. I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kyjDbhoXpp — P!nk (@Pink) January 4, 2020

The outpouring of support for underfunded and too often volunteer firefighting services has been overwhelming. Scores of fundraising campaigns are circulating social media, including comedian Celeste Barber‘s which, since we wrote about it just this morning, has added an extra few million to bring it to $18.5 million.

Meanwhile Kacey Musgraves publicly asked for assistance in donating on social media, and has since been retweeting resource links to her near-1 million followers.

So incredibly saddened and disheartened by the fires in Australia (among other headlines.) Laying here feeling hopeless. The despair is overwhelming. How can I help? — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) January 4, 2020

Comedian Nick Kroll has also pledged to donate the appearance fees from his currently on-going Australian tour to RFS groups as well, while simultaneously launching a fundraising campaign with Joel Edgerton.

Despite literally everything else, there’s a lot of hope and positivity to be taken from this. And that’s a very good and sorely needed thing indeed.