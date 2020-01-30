Thanks for signing up!

Unable to make it to Byron Bay’s Bluesfest this year? Big fat bummer. But if your primary motive was to see queen of irony Alanis Morissette live then you’re in luck ‘coz your girl’s doing a full-on tour.

The celebrated singer is bringing her 2020 World Tour celebrating 25 years of Jagged Little Pill to Sydney and Melbourne.

Alanis will play Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney on Saturday, April 11, followed by Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne on Wednesday, April 15.

You won’t want to overindulge on dinner and drinks and skip the support act for this one as our very own Julia Stone will be warming up the crowd.

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: livenation.com.au.

Tickets go on sale at 10am Friday, February 7.