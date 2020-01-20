In news that will undoubtedly jump-start your Tuesday, Alanis Morissette is coming to Australia. That’s it, that’s the introduction.

Byron Bay’s Bluesfest has just added Morissette to its already stacked line-up, including Lenny Kravitz, Crowded House, Patti Smith And Her Band, and Dave Matthews Band to name just a few.

Morissette has recently played a slew of concerts around and about to celebrate 25 whole years of her groundbreaking album Jagged Little Pill. She also released a new single, Reasons I Drink, from her new album, Such Pretty Forks in the Road, appeared on Jimmy Fallon, and worked on her Broadway musical inspired by the aforementioned groundbreaking album. There is nothing she can’t do.

Not to mention, she’s now a mum to wee Winter Mercy Morissette-Treadway, born last August.

Bluesfest will run over the Easter weekend at Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm, NSW, from April 9 up until April 13. For tickets, deets, and all your general sussing needs, hit up the Bluesfest website.

Morissette will take to the stage on the Friday. Expect her to bless us with favourites like You Oughta Know, Ironic, Hand in My Pocket, You Learn – all of them.

As a completely random aside, I just re-watched Lady Bird over the weekend and guess what song features in it! Hand In My Pocket, which I immediately Spotify’d afterwards. It’s a timeless tune if I do say so myself. I don’t know where I’m going with this, but I just thought it was a fun coincidence. In other news, you can pre-order Morissette’s new album right HERE.