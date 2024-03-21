Wallows Announced An Australian Leg To Their Model World Tour In Huge News For Alt-Rock Tragics

In huge news for alt-rock girlies across Australia, the multi-platinum music trio Wallows have announced they will be touring across the country this December for their Model Tour 2024.

Consisting of band members Braeden Lemasters, Cole Preston, and 13 Reasons Why star Dylan Minnette, Wallows released their first album Tell Me That It’s Over in 2022.

Now with their highly anticipated new album Model releasing to streaming platforms worldwide on May 24, the band had also announced that they would be doing a world tour to coincide with the new album.

But because we live in the often forgotten Southern Hemisphere, we know all too well that the term “world tour” isn’t always inclusive of Australia and our Kiwi counterparts. In fact if anything, “world tour” really means “Not You Australia” tour.

Which is why it’s so exciting that Wallows have declared they will be returning to Australia for the first time since their run of sell-out shows here two years ago.

“We played some of our favourite shows to date on our first visit to Australia and New Zealand. Can’t wait to finally be back and in even more cities this time,” said Wallows in their tour announcement.

So when are the shows, and where can you get tickets?

Wallows will be playing gigs in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane over the course of December 2024.

Perth — Thursday December 5 at Fremantle Arts Centre.

Adelaide — Saturday December 7 at Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre.

Melbourne — Monday December 9 at Margaret Court Arena.

Sydney — Thursday December 12 at Hordern Pavilion.

Brisbane — Saturday December 14 at Riverstage.

Image: Supplied.

Where can I get tickets for Wallows Model Tour Australia?

Tickets will go on sale Thursday March 28 (9.30am AEDT) from Frontier Touring right here.

The Frontier Members pre-sale starts Monday March 25.