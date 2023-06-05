Alert Your Actual Father: Rock Daddies The Foo Fighters Just Announced An Aus Tour For This Year

Rock ‘n’ roll’s daddy Dave Grohl and his band the Foo Fighters have confirmed that they’ll be touring Australia at the end of the year. Can I get a collective “Yahooo” from all the little alternative rock gremlins?



They’ll be venturing Down Under in November 2023, bringing their signature musical stylings to Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane throughout December. Then, they’ll jump over the pond to do gigs in Auckland, Christchurch, and Wellington in January 2024.

The tour comes off the back of their latest album, But Here We Are, which is the first studio album the band has produced since the passing of their long-time drummer Taylor Hawkins.



The album pays homage to the band’s unique sound from 1995, whilst utilising the skill and depth that they’ve gained over the years as musicians and fully-fledged adults. And of course, I’m sure the fellas will play some of their biggest hits too.

The American Express pre-sale begins Friday, June 9, and the Frontier Members Pre-sale kicks off Tuesday, June 13. Then, the rest of the tickets go on sale Thursday, June 15.



It’s the first time the Foo Fighters have come to Australia on a headline tour since 2018 so make sure to alert the group chat and set an alarm so you don’t miss out. To secure your tickets and lock in a fkn good night in November-December, click HERE.



I’ll see you there!

(Image Source: Getty / Rich Fury)