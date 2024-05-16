Childish Gambino’s Australian Tour Tickets Go On Sale On Ticketek This Thursday

First Olivia Rodrigo, then Billie Eilish, and now Childish Gambino touring in Australia in 2025? Music is so back.

That’s right, Donald Glover, AKA Childish Gambino, is finally coming back to Australia for his The New World tour, the first time since 2019.

While your bank account is probably fighting for its life given all the incredible acts gracing Australia’s live music scene, I know you’re just itching to get your hands on more tickets. Just one more show, amirite?

Here’s all the info you need to nab Childish Gambino tickets for his highly anticipated Aussie tour.

Childish Gambino performing at Splendour in the Grass in 2019. Image: Getty.

Childish Gambino will be coming to Australia in February 2025. He’ll be stopping all around the country and across the pond in New Zealand, too.

Childish Gambino will be playing in:

Auckland’s Spark Arena on January 28

Brisbane Entertainment Centre on February 1

Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on February 4

Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on February 7

Perth’s RAC Arena on February 11.

What are the ticket prices?

The ticket prices for Childish Gambino’s The New World tour are as follows:

GA standing: $199

A reserve seating: $199

B reserve seating $169

C reserve seating $129

Cost of living crisis who?

When will tickets go on sale for Childish Gambino’s Australian tour?

Presale tickets

The American express presale for Childish Gambino’s Sydney and Brisbane shows opened today (Thursday May 16) at 9am AEST. The Perth presale opens an hour later at 10am, and then Melbourne presale at 12pm. These are all local times.

The artist presale for Sydney and Brisbane opens at 11am on today (Thursday May 16), with Perth opening at 1pm and Melbourne at 3pm.

Don’t worry if you missed out on these tickets, though! Frontier’s pre-sale starts tomorrow on Friday May 17 at 9am for Sydney and Brisbane, 10am for Perth and 12pm for Melbourne.

General

General sales for Childish Gambino will open on Monday May 20 at 11am for Sydney, Brisbane and Perth, and 1pm for Melbourne.

Will there be a Ticketek queue for Childish Gambino tickets?

I’m not going to lie to you, there definitely will be. In fact, name one major musician who has come to Australia where there hasn’t been Ticketek queue chaos?

The good news is we actually have some pretty good advice on how to wrangle Ticketek to help you land tickets.

Good luck and may the odds be ever in your favour!

Image: Getty