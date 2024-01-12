Uber & KIA Are Doing Free Rides To The Australian Open This Year & It’s A Serve From Us

The Australian Open is back and thanks to the new Comfort Electric collab between Uber and Kia, the commute will be the easiest (and cheapest) it’s ever been. Ace.

With Melbourne’s weather finally steering clear of depressing dampness, it’s the perfect time to knock back a few drinks while the players knock around a few balls.

During the Grand Slam, Uber One account holders will be able to access a free (yes, free) Comfort Electric ride to or from the event beginning Sunday, January 14.

So what is Comfort Electric?

These rides will take place in one of a 30-strong electric fleet of Kia EV9s and EV6s, specially marked in branded livery (the wrapping that goes on the outside of cars) for the occasion!

Any of the million+ Uber One members in Australia will be able to access this sweet deal by selecting the “Kia Electric” option when booking a ride. Currently, Uber One costs $9.99 per month.

You’ll just need to set “Rod Laver Arena” as the destination if you’re headed to the event. Or, if you’re making a dash after a big day out, leave the destination as normal.

The offer is available between 9am and 7pm from Sunday January 14 until Sunday January 28. The single free ride will be on offer to Uber One members travelling up to 5km to or from the event with the ride capped at $100.

The Comfort Electric option will then become available to all Uber account holders on January 29. Right now, only Business customers and Uber One members.

“Globally we have linked up with Uber on several mobility solutions, so it was a natural progression to align locally on an EV initiative,” said Kia Australia CEO, Damien Meredith regarding the collab.

“What’s most exciting for the Kia brand in Australia is joining forces with a mobility leader like Uber and having the customer at the centre of the collaboration.”

So what are we waiting for?

Don’t make an unforced error and pass this badboy up.

Photos by Julian Finney/Getty Images & Supplied.