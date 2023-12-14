Sydney Airport Is Adding A New Uber Pick-Up Zone So You Can Yeet TF Home Easier After Yr Flight

There’s nothing worse than getting off a long and tiresome flight only to have to traipse through the airport in search of a ride home. Well, the legends at Uber are simplifying airport travel for Sydneysiders by creating a new Uber pick-up zone in a v. convenient location.

From Thursday 21 December, passengers will be able to meet their driver from the kerbside at Sydney Airport’s T3 Qantas domestic terminal which will make things a helluva lot less complicated.

The Uber driver will wait in a nearby holding lot to make things easier while picking riders up within the zone.

Uber pick-ups will be relocating from the Priority Pickup area between Terminals 2 and 3, to the kerbside directly outside Terminal 3. Very convenient indeed!

“Riders have long been asking for a more convenient pickup experience at Sydney Airport, so we are thrilled to be partnering with Sydney Airport to provide a five star pick up experience, right at the kerbside of one of the busiest domestic terminals in Australia,” Dom Taylor, Managing Director of Uber ANZ said in a statement.

READ MORE You’re Probably Not Driving Your Car Enough For It To Be Financially Worth It

The company recently launched a similar pick up zone at Melbourne Airport and it’s been received v. well by Melbourne folk and wait times for riders at the airport has dropped by 50 per cent since launching.

“With rideshare now accounting for nearly 40 per cent of all pickups at Sydney Airport, it was evident that we needed to provide a pickup experience that best caters to consumer preferences, while prioritising safety and convenience,” Taylor added.

Sydney Airport’s Head of Commercial Transport Kenn Langcake also shared the long-term strategy for Uber pick ups at Sydney Airport: “Longer-term, we would like to roll out a kerbside pickup zone at our T2 domestic terminal. In the meantime, T2 passengers accessing Uber rides via the existing Priority Pickup area should have a much better experience, with congestion in that area set to come down by more than a third. This is a great outcome in terms of efficiency and safety just in time for the Christmas school holiday peak.”

So now your journey from the plane to your pillow will be that much more simple. Onya, Uber!