It’s hard to believe but we’re nearly halfway through summer.

While holiday festivities have come to an end, there’s still fun to be had.

Our world-class tennis tournament, the Australian Open, is back in a big way this year. Taking place from the 17th – 30th of January, the event is as much a festival as it is a sporting competition.

If you’re looking for the ultimate party vibes, the Australian Open has partnered with Ralph Lauren to create 2022’s Glam Slam event. Aussie drag icon, Courtney Act will be MC’ing the day alongside a performance from Melbourne-based drag superstar, Paris. Everyone’s fave ’80s-inspired band, Client Liaison will also be bringing the tunes as will the electric DJ Yo! Mafia.

Held at the Kia Arena on the final day of the competition, the January 30th event is an inclusive party that ensures the safety and celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Tickets are only $29 and give you access to experience the Glam Slam Finals (of course), the electric atmosphere of the Men’s Finals from Grand Slam Oval, see some big name music acts, watch celebrity matches and enjoy the fun of big hair, wild costumes, and guest speakers.

With 75% of Australians feeling that LGBTQIA+ people are not safe to attend sporting events due to fear of discrimination, the Grand Slam is hosting the pride party to foster inclusivity at sporting games.

Glam Slam Tournament director Rowen Dsouza shares why this event is so important.

“The Glam Slam is all about celebrating our community,” he says.

“We are the only LGBTQIA+ tennis tournament at a Grand Slam anywhere in the world and hope to inspire the community to participate in tennis knowing it’s a safe and welcoming environment. Hopefully the visibility of the Glam Slam will show up-and-coming or existing players that they can be themselves, openly acknowledge their sexuality and be accepted and supported.”

During the Glam Slam you’ll be able to wander around the precinct, eating, drinking and soaking up the party energy, all while feeling included and safe as part of the LGBTQIA+ community.

In terms of health and safety, all patrons must be vaccinated to enter (unless you’re under 12 years of age or have a valid medical exemption) and most of the Australian Open is, you guessed it, out in the open, so you can enjoy the fresh summer air and more peace of mind around COVID.

Be quick because there are limited tickets and you don’t want to be left out of the game, set, and match.