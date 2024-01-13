What To Know About Alex De Minaur, Australia’s Highest Ranked Male Tennis Player In 20 Years

Alex de Minaur is Australia’s highest-ranking male tennis player in recent history, and if he can get past his first-round match, he could be set for a ripper Australian Open. So who is the man behind the cool name? Let’s find out.

What is Alex de Minaur ranked?

Alex de Minaur is currently sitting at #10 on the ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) rankings.

In previous Australian Opens he’s competed in, he has not yet made it past the fourth round.

This means that if de Minaur makes the quarter-finals in 2024, it will be his best-ever result at the tournament.

Who does Alex de Minaur play?

In round 1 of the 2024 Australian Open, de Minaur is scheduled to face off against Canadian powerhouse Milos Raonic.

Despite being forced out of the game for two years by injury, Raonic is back with a vengeance and attempting to climb back up the rankings. He has previously been placed as high as #3 globally back in 2016.

Known to have one of the best (and fastest) serves in the world, de Minaur will have to focus on his returns or risk being knocked out in his opening game. Easier said than done.

The match will be played on Monday January 15.

What is the net worth of Alex de Minaur?

It’s tricky to judge his precise net worth but according to the ATP website, he has earned $11,576,789 in career prize money.

For comparison’s sake, world #1 Novak Djokovic has won $180,937,203 during his career.

You’ll get there one day, mate!

How old is Alex de Minaur?

He is currently 24 years of age and was born on the 17th of February 1999.

More importantly, this makes him an Aquarius.

Who is the girlfriend of Alex de Minaur?

The man’s off the market!

Katie Boulter is her name and she’s also Britain’s #1 ranked tennis player. Not too shabby at all.

The 27-year-old is also competing in the Australian Open and will play her first game on Monday, January 15 against China’s Yue Yuan.

Cute!

How has Alex de Minaur prepared for the Australian Open?

The Aussie bagged the biggest win of his career earlier this month with a 6-4 6-4 win over the champ himself, Novak Djokovic.

The match took place on home soil at the United Cup — a team-based tournament where players represent their countries.

“It’s something I’ve heard my whole career. I’m not big enough, I’m not strong enough, I’m a pusher, don’t have the firepower, never gonna be a top player. I hear this week in and week out,” the youngster said after the upset win.

“But the only thing that does it give me more fire and adds more gasoline to this engine that’s ready to do everything in its power to prove people wrong. Hey, everyone’s entitled to their own opinion, but I know I’m gonna get the absolute most out of myself.”

Hell yeah.

Let’s keep this momentum rolling!

Image by Brett Hemmings / Stringer.