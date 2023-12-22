The Australian Open’s Finals Festival Is Back In 2024 & The Lineup Is Straight Up Aces

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with the Australian Open to serve up some hot sets.

It’s time to bring out your inner Lleyton Hewitt and c’mon over to the Aus Open 2024. From Thursday January 25th, tennis lovers will cop three days of massive music acts, with DMA’s, Rudimental, Peach PRC and more hitting the stage.

Even if you’re not a huge fan of the old racquet and ball game, there’s nothing better than heading into the AO grounds to catch some live music and a have a lil’ boogie.



Finals Festival is set to be a straight up smash, so here’s the lowdown on it all.

AO Pride Day (Thursday 25th Jan) is set to kick things off at John Cain Arena with performances from pop icon Peach PRC, US Producer Yaeji, national treasure Tash Sultana, Anesu and DJ LUV YOU, as well as a slew of other events that celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community.



After you’ve caught a set, we highly suggest sussing out some of the food options on offer, where you can grab everything from brunch to a three-course dinner. Once you’ve eaten, you can make your way around the grounds to indulge in the history of the slam.



The fun continues on Saturday January 27th (just in time for the women’s singles final) with sets from DMA’s, Ruel and The Jungle Giants, Tia Gostelow and Mell Hall. There’ll also be heaps of food trucks and bars onsite, so you can fill up on goodies while indulging in the game and mainstage vibes.



To kick off the men’s final, internationals Groove Armada and Rudimental, will be popping up to set the mood for the last match of the season.

Sounds pretty dang good, right? If you’re keen on going, you can find out more info here.



