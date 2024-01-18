AO Pride Is Throwing A Party During Week Two Of The Australian Open & *Everyone’s* Invited

The Australian Open Pride is throwing a party to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community, as the festivities are set to return for a third fun-filled year.

Make sure to circle Thursday 25th in your calendars, as Finals Festival Pride will mark the start of the three-day Finals Festival, which will continue over the weekend on 27-28th Jan. The festivities promise to brighten up the Australian Open in rainbow colours and offer a range of activities throughout the day.

The day starts at 10am, with the festivities kicking off on-site at midday. Some of the festivities include roaming drag queens, glam stations and music performances by LGBTQ+ artists. And when you’re not ripping up the dance floor head over to the Pride Hub, which is open all day for even more colourful fun.

“AO Pride Day is the Australian Open’s opportunity to be loud about our values of being welcoming and inclusive for the LGBTQ+ community. We know some members in the LGBTQ+ community have not historically felt safe and included in sporting environments and we are committed to changing this narrative,” the organisers said.

“Pride Day is our chance to brighten up the AO in rainbow colours as well as offer a range of activations to show our support for the LGBTQ+ community.”

The day will end with the Finals Festival running from 2-7pm in the John Cain Arena, which will have music from Peach PRC, Tash Sultana, Yaeji, Anesu and DJ Luv You. The arena will also be lit up in rainbow colours at night.

Be sure to go and grab your tickets — they start at $69 and are available via Ticketmaster now.