The Australian Davis Cup Tennis team have secured their spot in the round of 16 group stage on Saturday night with a victory over Hungary.

In the Davis Cup, countries select players to compete as part of a national team. In the regularly ATP season (ie: The Australian Open and Wimbledon), players compete purely on an individual basis. The Davis Cup is an opportunity to show a little bit of national pride and wear the green and gold.

Making an incredibly impressive comeback, the Aussies were led by Grand Slam superstars Alex de Minaur and Thanasi Kokkanikis.

Kokkinakis defeated his Hungarian opponent Zsombor Piros 6-4, 6-4 while De Minaur was made to put in the hard yards in his match as per Nine.

He eventually came out on top against Márton Fucsovics with their Davis Cup match finishing 7-6 on a tiebreaker in the first set and 6-4 favouring De Minaur in the second set.

After his win, De Minaur said that “this Aussie team is going to do everything to leave it all out there on the court,” as per the ABC.

“We’ve got immense pride, immense passion and one thing you can count on from the Aussie Davis Cup team is we’re never going to give up.”

The Australian Davis Cup team is captained by Australia’s most recent mens Grand Slam winner Lleyton Hewitt.

Australia has a rich history when it comes to the Davis Cup. According to the Cup’s official site, Aussies have taken out the trophy a total of 28 times. This makes us the second most successful nation only to the USA.

Damn, why do we have to be so good at everything? First Wordle and now this!

The other 15 teams in the final group stage will be finalised once the remaining 11 ties are completed this weekend as per Guardian Australia.