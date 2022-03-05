Everyone’s favourite word-nerd guessing game Wordle has just announced which city has the lowest average guesses. Turns out, Aussies have a pretty damn good vocabulary when it comes to five-letter words but one city trumps them all.

According to data by the website Word Tips, the number one Wordle city on the planet is none other than our nation’s capital, Canberra.

Canberra smashed the Wordle competition with an average of 3.58 guesses per word.

Perth and Melbourne were the equal next highest ranking Wordle cities at 3.70 guesses. Adelaide finished a respectable 8th globally with an average of 3.71.

Melissa Plush is a teacher from Canberra and regularly completes the daily Wordle and competes against fellow teachers. She told the Canberra Times that “I’ve always loved word games and it just really appealed. It’s one thing. You can focus on it”.

Good on ya, Melissa. We love to see it.

Wordle recently made headlines after it was bought by the New York Times for a figure that was reported to be in excess of one million dollars.

The original owner and creator of the game, software engineer Josh Wardle was hopeful about the future of the game.

“If you’ve followed along with the story of Wordle, you’ll know that NYT games play a big part in its origins and so this step feels very natural to me,” he tweeted.

In case you didn’t know, Wordle was created by Wardle (what a beautiful sentence to read out loud) for his wife, who wanted something to do after finishing the NYT crossword. And so, in came a game just for the two of them, which grew massively in popularity.

Wordle’s player base has since become extremely competitive, causing linguistics professors to offer their advice on the best strategies.

A computer scientist also got involved and offered up the best possible starting word.

Whatever you think of the whole Wordle sitch, I think we can all agree it’s just nice to finally see something good come out of Canberra.