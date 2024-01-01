Tell Us Which Artist You’d Love To Serve Up A Set With For The Chance To Cop Finals Festival Tix

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with the Australian Open to serve up some tunes.

You’ve got to be Djoking. It’s only a few weeks until the Aussie Open lands on our doorstep and you could cop tickets to its very own music fest, Finals Festival.



Like chips and icecream, live music and tennis are just things that work together when it comes to life down under. The lineup dropped last week, with the likes of The Jungle Giants and Tash Sultana set to descend on Melbourne Park, alongside the world’s best tennis stars.

Who knows, it just might be the start of a new doubles team?





