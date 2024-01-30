Australian Tennis Star Alex de Minaur Channels Inner Supermodel In First Ever Fashion Shoot

Aussie tennis superstar Alex de Minaur has traded in his sports gear for a series of lush outfits in his first-ever fashion shoot. Move over, Jacob Elordi, a new Aussie star may have just stolen my heart.

Swooning (and jokes) aside, the 24-year-old athlete, who made it into the fourth round of the Australian Open this year, has tapped into his fashionable side in a stellar photoshoot and interview with Esquire Australia.

Although I can be biased about fashion — especially when it comes to red carpet looks — I can truly appreciate when a bloke can pull off a series of polos, even though it can be reminiscent of my old catholic school uniform (I can hear a year coordinator yelling “tuck in your shirts, boys”).

Regardless, de Minaur looks absolutely handsome in his first-ever fashion shoot — which I think is a lie. The man is giving us Derek Zoolander. Look at the blue steel oozing from that pout. Heck, it might even be magnum!

(Image source: Esquire Australia / Photographed by Sam Bisso and fashion direction by Grant Pearce.) (Image source: Esquire Australia / Photographed by Sam Bisso and fashion direction by Grant Pearce.)

Reflecting on his experience stepping away from the sports shots into a ~ fancy schmancy ~ fashion shoot for the first time, de Minaur said he “didn’t know what to expect”.

“[It’s] Slightly different to the tennis shoots we normally do around the slams which are all tennis-focused and usually with a racquet,” the sports star told Esquire Australia.

“I love the brand Polo Ralph Lauren and the team made everything so easy for me on the day. It was a fun experience.”

(Image source: Esquire Australia / Photographed by Sam Bisso and fashion direction by Grant Pearce.) (Image source: Esquire Australia / Photographed by Sam Bisso and fashion direction by Grant Pearce.)

Alongside nabbing his first fashion shoot, the 24-year-old tennis star was also the first Aussie player to rank in the Top 10 since Lleyton Hewitt, who ranked in the Top 10 back in July 2006.

When asked about his stellar run in the Aus Open, de Minaur said he felt that the support he got from Aussies was “unreal” and that it was like “all of Australia was behind [him]”.

“I was able to play off the energy from the crowd. There’s nothing like playing at home in front of the Aussie crowd!” he said.

Although he did not win the Aus Open for the men’s singles — congrats to Jannik Sinner — he did serve with this shoot.

Image source: Esquire Australia / Photographed by Sam Bisso and fashion direction by Grant Pearce and Getty Images / Brendon Thorne.