G Flip & Uber Pool Are Doing Free Rides This Mardi Gras Weekend So Here’s How To Get On Board

Australian singer G Flip will be riding around in an Uber Pool this Mardi Gras parade day, and is offering anyone the chance of sharing a ride with them.

To celebrate the festival, G Flip will be travelling around Sydney tomorrow in an Uber vehicle decorated in rainbow colours, and promising to offer everything needed to get ready for the festival.

Anyone can join them and hitch one of five rides to the parades, parties, and other festival events while singing a karaoke with the award-winning singer, who just recently set the record from most entries in the Hottest 100 ever.

“I’m so stoked to be back in Australia for Mardi Gras. It’s one of my favourite days of the year,” they said.

“I’m going to be hopping in a few Uber Pool rides on the day of the parade so stay safe, book an Uber and hopefully we can hang out for a cheeky little ride.”

Those who want to be in with the opportunity to ride with the singer can register their interest here and say why they’d like to be part of the ride.

For those that miss out, Uber will also be offering free pool rides to and from festival locations on tomorrow between 12 pm — 10 pm, and for every ride taken with G Flip Uber will make a donation to LGBTQIA+ youth organisation Minus18.

Mardi Gras 2024 is wrapping up this weekend, with the parade of more than 200 floats and 12,000 marchers heading through the city on Saturday, followed by the Laneway festival on Sunday.