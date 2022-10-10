Sydney WorldPride 2023 is already delivering slay after slay with huge artist announcements flooding in. The latest? Australian icon G Flip will headline WorldPride’s massive closing concert, Rainbow Republic, and I cannot fkn wait.

G Flip will be joined by US indie pop band MUNA — you’ll know their hits Silk Chiffon feat. Phoebe Bridgers and What I Want — Peach PRC, Alter Boy, BVT and Vetta Borne. The event will be hosted by Keiynan Lonsdale and more acts will be revealed next month.

Fresh from their electrifying half-time performance at the AFL Men’s Grand Final last month, G Flip said they were absolutely “stoked” to be co-hosting the WorldPride closing concert.

“I’m so honoured to be a part of celebrating Pride, it’s going to be epic,” they said.

Chief Executive of Sydney WorldPride Kate Wickett said Rainbow Republic would be the biggest live music event in the festival.

“As we program a full day of music it was really important to us to book LGBTQIA+ musicians first,” Wickett said.

“This is just a taste of the line-up and represents the incredible talent that abounds in the rainbow community and will be sure to have The Domain rocking this summer.”

In case you’ve missed it, Sydney is hosting WorldPride next year. It’s a ‘yuge global event that runs across 17 days every two years and this is the first time it’s coming to the Southern Hemisphere.

It’ll be packaged up with Mari Gras from February 17 to March 5 2023. Mardi Gras will not only celebrate its 45th anniversary next year but will also finally be returning to Oxford Street after it was moved to the Sydney Cricket Ground back in 2021 ‘cos of COVID.

One of the other major WorldPride events is the Live and Proud Opening Concert at The Domain which will be headlined by none other than Ms Kylie Minogue herself (!!!) and hosted by Casey Donovan and Courtney Act.

The full festival program of more than 300 events will be revealed in November 2022.

For now, tickets for Rainbow Republic are available via Moshtix.

Discounted tickets are available for First Nations people for this event via Mobtix and an affordability program is available for concession card holders.