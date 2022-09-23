In surely the biggest slay of the decade, Kylie Minogue is the confirmed headline act for Sydney WorldPride’s Opening Concert in 2023. Clear your calendars, the queen is coming.

In case you’ve missed it, Sydney is hosting WorldPride next year. It’s a fkn ‘yuge global event which happens every two years and this is the first time somewhere in the Southern Hemisphere has hosted. Hair flick, hair flick.

That means free events like Mardi Gras — which is also celebrating its 45th birthday — will be part of WorldPride. But there’s also a bunch of other ticketed events: it’s essentially a month-long LGBTQI+ party and I will be debuting a new outfit at each and every occasion.

Now, to Ms Kylie herself. One of the biggest events of WorldPride is the Live and Proud Opening Concert at The Domain. It’ll hosted by Casey Donovan and Courtney Act and will of course feature Kylie! Fucking! Minogue!

Sydney WorldPride CEO Kate Wickett noted that Kylie is a “rainbow icon” and also the best-selling Aussie solo artist ever. My friends, we will bask in the presence of a legend.

“We are honoured and INCREDIBLY excited to have Kylie again stand with our community at Sydney WorldPride 2021 — the global rainbow family reunion we’ve been waiting for,” Wickett said in a statement.

I may have just shed a tear, or perhaps a speck of glitter.

And for anyone who isn’t keen on slinging cash on tickets, or if you can’t get to Sydney, the concert will also be broadcast live on the ABC. Gather your friends! Have a viewing party! Make elaborate cocktails!

It’s sure to be a once in a lifetime show: Kylie’s set is being carefully curated specifically for the concert.

LOVERS! For the first time ever, WorldPride is coming to the Southern Hemisphere. YES! I’m so excited to announce that I will be performing at the opening concert in Sydney on 24 February, 2023 at The Domain. Can’t wait to see you there! 💖 https://t.co/ExghPi5NEw pic.twitter.com/Wt0q1Szg2n — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) September 23, 2022

NSW Minister for Tourism and Minister for the Arts Ben Franklin said the Government “welcomes” the announcement of Kylie as headline act. Um yeah, as you fkn would. It’s Kylie Minogue!!!

“We are ready to celebrate and showcase our diverse and inclusive city to a global audience and highlight our creativity, innovation and unique natural and cultural experiences that the Harbour City is internationally renowned for,” he said.

The concert will take place on February 24 2023. General Admission tickets are currently available and will set you back $119. There are also discounted tickets available for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples via Mobtix and for concession holders through WorldPride’s Affordability program.

I’ll see you there: expect many, many sequins.