Maison Balzac’s Fancy Glassware Is No Longer Massively Expensive Thanks To This Mid-Year Sale

maison balzac sale eofy

By

Chris Neill

Published

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Like those chunky Frank Green water bottles, Maison Balzac’s carafes are simply iconic. Owning something from the cult glassware brand is a nice way to let people know that, yeah, you’re trendy and you love to stay hydrated. You slurp with style.

The level of care and craft that’s put into hand-blowing the glassware is hard to deny, which is certainly represented by their expensive price tags. Those dreams of a chic living room display are quickly squashed when you notice it’s $149 for a jug. And while they’re no doubt worth every penny, buddy, I’m barely made of Woolies-brand 1.5L water bottle money, let alone fancy jug money.

The good news is that Maison Balzac is currently running a mid-year sale where you can take a further 30% off already massively discounted items. So instead of paying $129 for one of Maison Balzac’s iconic Coucou carafes, you’ll only need to pour out $45.50. You could get a whole glassware set for the same price as a single jug!

From vases to plates, glasses, candles, and even an intense burner shaped like a seal, here are our picks for the best deals from Maison Balzac’s sale.

READ MORE
PSA: These EOFY Sales End In Four Days, So You Better Hit That Check Out Quick

Maison Balzac’s best glassware deals

Coucou Carafe, Smoke – $45.50 (usually $129)
maison balzac sale
Coucou Carafe, Amber – $45.50 (usually $129)
Coucou Carafe, Pink – $62.30 (usually $129)
Coucou Jug, Pink – $55.30 (usually $149)
maison balzac sale
Coucou Jug, Amber – $62.30 (usually $149)
Coucou Jug, Miel – $41.30 (usually $149)
Medium Gobelets, Teal – $35 (usually $79)
maison balzac sale
Medium Gobelets, Miel – $35 (usually $79)
Pompom Wine Glasses, – $62.30 (usually $129)

Maison Balzac’s best tableware deals

Glass Plates, Azure – $35 (usually $119)
maison balzac sale
Glass Plates, Teal – $35 (usually $119)
Glass Plates, Amber – $35 (usually $119)
Coucou Vase, Smoke – $45.50 (usually $129)
maison balzac sale
Coucou Vase, Green – $62.30 (usually $129)
Coucou Vase, Pink – $62.30 (usually $129)
Ocean Platter, Pink – $35 (usually $119)
maison balzac sale
Petit Four Plates (Set of 4), Coral – $55.30 (usually $119)
Ilona Catchall, Sable – $14 (usually $49)

Maison Balzac’s best homeware and candle deals

Loulou XL Vase, Smoke – $87.50 (usually $179)
maison balzac sale
Octopus Oil Burner – $66.50 (usually $189)
Loulou Vase, Pink – $45.50 (usually $129)
Le Seal – $66.50 (usually $249)
maison balzac sale
Leone Candle, Coral & Pink – $10.50 (usually $29)
Petit Four Dinner Napkins, Pink & Coral – $48.30 (usually $99)
Cordelette Candle, Pink – $13.30 (usually $29)
maison balzac sale
Margot Candle, Teal – $3.50 (usually $19)
Gabrielle Candle, Pink – $3.50 (usually $19)

You can shop the rest of Maison Balzac’s sale here.

Image credit: Maison Balzac

Tags:

More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV

Trending Now