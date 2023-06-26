Maison Balzac’s Fancy Glassware Is No Longer Massively Expensive Thanks To This Mid-Year Sale

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Like those chunky Frank Green water bottles, Maison Balzac’s carafes are simply iconic. Owning something from the cult glassware brand is a nice way to let people know that, yeah, you’re trendy and you love to stay hydrated. You slurp with style.

The level of care and craft that’s put into hand-blowing the glassware is hard to deny, which is certainly represented by their expensive price tags. Those dreams of a chic living room display are quickly squashed when you notice it’s $149 for a jug. And while they’re no doubt worth every penny, buddy, I’m barely made of Woolies-brand 1.5L water bottle money, let alone fancy jug money.

The good news is that Maison Balzac is currently running a mid-year sale where you can take a further 30% off already massively discounted items. So instead of paying $129 for one of Maison Balzac’s iconic Coucou carafes, you’ll only need to pour out $45.50. You could get a whole glassware set for the same price as a single jug!

From vases to plates, glasses, candles, and even an intense burner shaped like a seal, here are our picks for the best deals from Maison Balzac’s sale.

Maison Balzac’s best glassware deals

Maison Balzac’s best tableware deals

Maison Balzac’s best homeware and candle deals

You can shop the rest of Maison Balzac’s sale here.

Image credit: Maison Balzac