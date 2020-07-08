If you’ve ever been eating Gelato Messina straight from the tub and thought “wow I wish my whole house smelt like this”, you’re gonna be delightfully stoked to know that very fancy-lookin’ Messina candles now exist, inspired by the bees and the honey that Messina’s creative department works with every day.

Messina has teamed up with Maison Balzac to create a special duo of bougie candles to turn your home into a sweet-smelling cosy nest. The two candles explore the flavours and scents of the flowers that their bees visit in summer and winter, which in turn create the Rosebery honey that Messina uses and ends up in your freezer or on your plate at the Darlinghurst restaurant.

Depending on what your nose likes most, there’s the smokiness of the Miel d’Hiver which has notes of all the flowers the bees pollinate in winter. Think top notes of thyme, smoke, and lemon citrus, with underlying scents of cedarleaf, nutmeg and frankincense, and base notes of sweet tonka bean, spicy palo santo and Peru balsam.

Or you could go bright and warm with the Miel d’Été, bringing the scents of summer honey to your home. This one is packed with bergamot and the green nose of galbanum, with sweet florals of hyacinth, jasmine, lily of the valley, and orris (aka iris), and base notes of sultry musk patchouli.

The bougie Messina candles will set you back $29 for 55g with an 18hr burn time, or $69 for a larger 300g candle with a 70hr burn time, if you really want to commit to a new house scent for a while.

You can pick them up at select Messina stores – Rosebury, Darlinghurst, Surry Hills, Bondi and Tramsheds in NSW, Fitzroy in Melbourne, and South Brisbane and Fortitude Valley in QLD – or over at the Maison Balzac website.

And if you really want to pair it all together for a full sensory experience, Messina has created a special gelato flavour to celebrate this bougie collab. It’s called ‘Miel’ and it’s a honeyed citrus gelato with honeycomb and burnt honey caramel worked through, and you can grab a tub from all Messina shops from now until it runs out.

God that sounds good and soothing, I’m gonna need to invest in some treats for this next Melbourne lockdown, too.