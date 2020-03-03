Fresh out of the Fijian jungle, adventure guide Locklan “Locky” Gilbert has been revealed as the latest fella to helm The Bachelor Australia.

Locky, 30, will put his heart on the line (or risk it all for love, or look for the right one, or wait to feel the chemistry, etc. etc.) just after his stint on Channel 10’s other reality juggernaut Australian Survivor: All Stars.

The Bachelor mansion ought to be a change of scenery, but old mate seems happy to chase the rarest immunity idol of all: true love.

“I really want to find love. I’m pretty content with my life at the moment. I go on crazy adventures, but I’m doing it all by myself,” Locky told Now To Love.

Laying his plans out pretty neatly, the adventure guide said he’s seeking someone “driven and outdoorsy” and “that one best friend that I can spend the rest of my life with.”

Maybe Locky is just looking for a LandCruiser Troopy. Anyway, he’s got a beard, he stands over 6 feet tall, he divvies up his time between Perth and Bali, and The Bachelor Australia host Osher Günsberg said he’s “thrilled” to make the announcement.

Locky will be the first Bachelor after astrophysicist Matt Agnew, but he continues Channel 10’s recent pattern of recycling personalities from its other reality TV outlets.

There’s no set air date for season 8 of The Bachelor Australia, but we’ll let you know when it rolls around.