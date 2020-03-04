Thanks for signing up!

New Bachelor Locky Gilbert has officially been welcomed into the Bachie fam with open arms by former Bachelorette Georgia Love and her partner, whom she met on her season of the show, Lee Elliott.

Love took to Instagram to share a sweet snap of the reality star trio smiling as they swam in front of a waterfall.

“Welcome to the family Locklan!” Georgia wrote on Instagram.

Fellow former Bachelorette Angie Kent then commented, “Holy shit balls! We said this as a maybe when we were watching this season [of Survivor] but then thought no, surely nothing.

“Two Survivors and now Bachelor! If he thought Survivor was hard, this will be the cake topper! How good.”

There’s no set air date for season 8 of The Bachelor Australia, but we’ll let you know when it rolls ’round.

