The news that Locky Gilbert, Survivor star and tall hot man has landed the coveted Australian TV role of the new Bachelor hit social media this morning. Since then, plenty of Survivor fans who would like to touch Locky’s ripped abs have been tagging friends to express their keenness to apply for the show – and plenty more are asking “what the fuck happened to Brooke?”

For those not in the Survivor-know, Locky and fellow Survivor: All Stars contestant Brooke Jowett sent fingers flying over phone keyboards due to their insane chemistry on the series, and touchy-feely behaviour. Plenty of fans were heavily shipping the pair, so the news Locky is now The Bachelor has sent all of those folks into a right spin.

Locky’s announcement post is riddled with “what about Brooke?” and “Brooke, tho?” comments, as fans try and work out what TF happened to their burgeoning romance.

Brooke Jowett actually replied to one – with the cryptic wilted rose emoji. She also replied to another with this:

She also posted this pic of the pair last night, RIGHT before the announce.

Look, it’s very, very likely that their quasi-relationship on Survivor was just a show. We DO know he was dating Love Island star Jordan in 2019 at some stage, but it looks like SHE’S now with Love Island star Gerard which is just… like I can’t keep up, you guys.

WHATEVER! The point being, we don’t really know whether Brooke / Locky were 100% a thing, or a showmance, or a brief fling ON a show. But we do know she a) knows about him being The Bachelor and b) doesn’t seem to have bad blood about it.