While scores of TV shows and flicks have halted production amid the coronavirus pandemic, some reality shows, such as Real Housewives and The Bachelor, have pressed on with filming during lockdown.

Last week it was revealed that this year’s The Bachelor suitor Locky Gilbert has been partaking in dates with contestants via Zoom.

Speaking to Herald Sun, former Bachelorette Georgia Love expressed her concerns over the new format and how things will work moving forward.

“I don’t know how it will work, I’m quite a tactile person,” she explained. “I don’t know that I would have coped.”

Georgia, who met her now-fiancé Lee Elliot on the series in 2016, said: “A huge thing for me is being able to feel the butterflies and chemistry between two people.”

“You can tell if you’ve got a good connection when you kiss, I think that’s really important,” she continued.

What can I say, the girl’s got a point!

Filming reportedly resumed earlier this month after it was postponed in March.