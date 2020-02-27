Angie Kent has come a long way from her days as a gal sitting on the couch with her best mate and a coupla cute dogs, reviewing telly shows for Channel Ten’s Gogglebox.

She, along with said bestie Yvie Jones, went on to become fan faves on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out and Kent was even chosen as the leading lady for 2019’s The Bachelorette, and most recently as a tiny dancer on Dancing With The Stars.

But even though both series are part of the Channel Ten fam, there’s been some contention about Angie spreading her wings and flying away from the couch.

TV Tonight previously reported that Foxtel’s Executive Director of Television Brian Walsh had barred the ladies from ever appearing on Gogglebox again because he was ticked off about their stint on I’m A Celeb and Bachie.

“You will not see a review of them on Gogglebox,” a salty Walsh said last year.

“From a promotional point of view the issue that upsets Foxtel is the exploitation of the Gogglebox brand to market and sell another program.”

Welp, it looks like he’s gone back on his word ‘coz Kent’s subsequent shows have been dissected by her former co-stars and friends on Gogglebox, but not in a kind way.

One of Angie’s dances was discussed during the latest Gogglebox ep, where salty old bat Di said, “(She was on) Gogglebox, then went to the jungle, then she became the Bachelorette, and now she’s a dancing star. Spare me.”

“She’s no dancer, that’s for sure.”

She then said Kent’s score for her performance should be a “three”, before the first judge gave Angie a six, to which Di said in disbelief, “Oh come on!”

The next judge gave Angie a seven, leaving Di baffled: “What?! You’re blind.”

After news.com.au covered the story, Kent reshared it on her Twitter and wrote: “Since leaving Googlebox for family reasons and then taking opportunities that came my way, I have had nothing but love and support for my Gogglebox fam. So to see this not once but three times now on every adventure I’ve been on has been quite disappointing.”

She went on to write that she “normally keeps quiet when it comes to negativity surrounding what I do with MY life but this is the third time and with all the online bullying and bullying in general I think sometimes it’s not always best to keep quiet and to stick up for yourself.”

She concluded, “I’m going to keep spreading the love and support those of my Gogglebox fam who know me and know that I’m exactly the same gal. Who am I to turn down the chance to explore a life I never even imagined! Life’s for livin’.”

Angie’s clapback is totally warranted as Gogglebox, namely the aforementioned Di, has a history of bad-mouthing her on telly.

Last year, Di also criticised her about her appearance on The Bachelorette.

In the premiere ep, Angie described herself as a “bachelorette up the top, bogan down the bottom” in reference to her stylish top and tracksuit pants, which prompted Di to say: “Darling, you’re bo …” before stopping and saying, “I won’t comment on that.”

As Angie spoke to host Osher Gunsberg about her roles being reversed from her days watching the TV, Di rolled her eyes and said, “Oh my god, can we get on with it.”

Why don’t YOU get on with it, Di.