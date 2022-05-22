Turns out 2022 might actually be our redemption years after nearly a decade of Coalition governance and two years of a panny-d. Pauline Hanson, founder of Pauline Hanson’s One Nation, is now at risk of losing her spot in the Senate and I cannot believe I just got to type that sentence.

The racist raisin is looking well behind Queensland Greens candidate Penny Allman-Payne for the place in the upper house after a terrible election for One Nation. The minor party had polled just 7.8 per cent of the senate vote on Sunday morning, behind the Greens’ 14 per cent as per SBS which would hand Pauline a big loss.

The Legalise Cannibals Australian party did almost as well as One Nation with 6.7 per cent of the vote on Sunday morning.

Hanson actually had to sit out this year’s election because she was infected with COVID. The senator says she is unvaccinated and has centred much of her campaign around her anti-mandate stance as per 9News.

Predictably, Aussies around the country who have grounded opinions on the world are rejoicing at the thought that Pauline Hanson might lose.

Legalise Cannabis Australia still has a chance of pipping Pauline Hanson to the final Senate seat in Queensland #ausvotes — @MartySilk (@MartySilkHack) May 21, 2022

If Pauline Hanson loses her seat to a Greens candidate I won’t ask God for anything else ever again — Amplify Magazine (@MagazineAmplify) May 21, 2022

So Pauline Hanson looks like she'll lose her senate seat.



Oh this gift just keeps on giving.



👊👌😁 — Idea Monkey (If/Then) 🧨 💥 🐵 (@BringBackMonkey) May 21, 2022

Out of all the feel-good stories to come out of election day 2022, this loss might just be the most satisfying so I will be crushed if she doesn’t get the predicted boot. Hats go off to our mates up in Queensland who have really pulled through this election.

Not only have they elected two (potentially three) Greens candidates, they might’ve done away with the scary godmother herself.

We’ll be watching the count and will update you as soon as we know what’s what. Until then, no one jinx it!

