The big day is finally and you’ve found our election day live blog. Here we’ll be following the Australian federal election results, the candidates and all the cookery closely so keep this tab open and follow along for everything you need to know about the 2022 federal election.

1:30pm: Morrison and Albanese host final press conferences

12:55pm: Misleading election signs to be removed

The Federal Court has ruled that signs at polling stations telling voters to ‘put Labor last’ to be removed. The signs appeared in the extremely marginal Melbourne seat of Higgins as well as McEwen and Hawke and we designed to look like Greens posters.

Labor sought an urgent injunction to have the material removed this morning and argued in court they were a “serious and deliberate breach of the provisions of the commonwealth electoral act”.

The Liberal Party has denied authorising the signs.

The court heard the material was authorised by a group named “Business Owners and Contractors Union” based in the Melbourne suburb of Dandenong.

12:55pm: Anthony Albanese votes

Labor leader Anthony Albanese is at Marrickville town Hall to cast his vote for his seat of Grayndler.

Anthony Albanese has voted at Marrickville Town Hall, accompanied by Jodie Haydon and his son Nathan @FinancialReview pic.twitter.com/oFMeCSPleA — Tom McIlroy (@TomMcIlroy) May 21, 2022

12:50pm: Scott Morrison votes

Prime minister Scott Morrison has cast his vote in his NSW seat of Cook at Lilli Pilli primary school

Morrison voting at Lilli PILLI public school pic.twitter.com/Mq6rIiwvvR — Paul Karp (@Paul_Karp) May 21, 2022

8am: The polls are open!

Democracy! Liberty! Meat tubes!

Pedestrian news reporters Aleks Bliszczyk and Sweeney Preston will be here covering the election for you all live. Keep this tab open for all the cookery we’re barely coping with.