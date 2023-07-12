The Trailer For Timothée Chalamet’s Wonka Has Dropped & TBH I’d Wonk Him Off

I think I speak for all girlies when I say that we deserve a little treat. Usually, my little treat is where I heat up four pieces of chocolate in the microwave until it’s all melty and eat it with a spoon. But today’s treat is delish combo of chocolate and chiseled-jaw heartthrob Timothée Chalamet in the trailer for the WONKA which just dropped today!



(Image Source: Instagram / Timothée Chalamet @tchalamet)

What’s WONKA about?

The story follows Willy Wonka, the beloved character created by Roald Dahl, before he became the world-famous chocolate mogul we’ve seen in previous film iterations of the story.



In case you’re wondering, this means we don’t have to watch the insufferably lazy grandparents pretend they can’t fucking walk so they don’t have to lift a finger. Yahoo!

In the trailer, we discover that Willy has spent the “last seven years travelling the world” to perfect his craft. But without a shop, he struggles to sell his delicious wares. Especially when a group of chocolatiers has a monopoly on the market. That all changes when Willy showcases his ingenuity by creating a choccie treat that makes people fly. That’ll do it, hey?



The film is directed by Paul King, the same dude who did the Paddington movies. Cute!

Who is in WONKA?

We’ve already established that the internet’s skinny little boyfriend Timothée Chalamet stars as Willy Wonka, but the rest of the cast is pretty exciting too.



In the trailer we see glimpses of Mr Bean star Rowan Atkinson, Shape Of Water‘s Sally Hawkins, and most excitingly, Hugh Grant as an itty-bitty Oompa Loompa. That’s a fever dream I never thought would become part of a film, I’ll say that.



But according to IMDb, we can expect to see a bunch of big names in mystery roles including Keegan-Michael Key, Matt Lucas and Olivia Coleman.

Is there a WONKA trailer?

Yes, yes there is! Have a peep at the WONKA trailer below.

When does WONKA come out?

While we don’t have an exact date just yet, WONKA is predicted to hit the big screen just in time for Christmas in December. I can’t wait!

Well, there you have it!



Truthfully, my big question is whether Timmy’s rumoured girlfriend Kylie Jenner asked him to keep the costume on when they bonked? No? Okay.



But anyway, I’m really excited for this fun family flick. While I wasn’t 100 per cent sold in the lead-up, it was Hugh Grant as an Oompa-Loompa that really got me over the line.



That’s modern film, folks, and I’m here for it.



