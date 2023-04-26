It is today, the weirdest day of the year, nay, century, that I must inform you Hugh Grant will play a singing, dancing, rooting and tooting Oompa Loompa in the new Wonka flick starring Timothée Chalamet as the zany chocolatier.

Please, take a minute to compose yourself. Sit down. Grab a drink. Deep breaths.

This deeply bizarre nugget of information landed in our hot little hands thanks to CinemaCon, the annual film convention which never fails to deliver tea (read: Austin Butler will be bald in Dune: Part Two).

the amount of times i checked to see if this was the fake account https://t.co/pXVlc939j4 — laura 🦠 (@ecto_fun) April 25, 2023

Per Entertainment Weekly, Hugh Grant made his Oompa Loompa debut in extended footage screened at the convention in Los Angeles on Tuesday.