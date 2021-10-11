We’ve been blessed with the golden ticket, fam! And just like the golden ticket in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, this one imbues you with the honour of having a peek behind Wonka’s curtain, where you’ll find Timothée Chalamet in his chocolatier get-up for the very first time.

Everyone’s fictional boyfriend shared a piccy on the ‘gram where he can be seen all dolled up in his deliciously festive gear for the new flick, Wonka, in which he portrays the leading lad.

“The suspense is terrible, I hope it will last…” Timmy captioned the snap. The quote is from the first big-screen adaptation of Roald Dahl’s beloved kids book, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, which was titled Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

The iconique flick was released in 1971 and starred the late legendary actor Gene Wilder.

Plot deets for the hotly anticipated flick have been kept very much under wraps. All we know is that it’s a prequel that explores how Willy Wonka became a boisterous candyman.

Wonka has officially been dubbed a musical, and Timmy’s reps have confirmed to Variety that he’ll be singing and dancing in the film (hell fkn yeah!).

Paul King, the director behind the Paddington film series, is directing the flick, which stars Chalamet alongside Rowan Atkinson, Sally Hawkins, Olivia Colman, Keegan-Michael Key and others.

Wonka is set to hit cinemas on March 17, 2023, and I cannot bloody wait for the epic cinematic experience that will be watching Timmy sing and dance to candy-themed bangers.