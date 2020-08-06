Out of all the mystery contestants on Masked Singer Australia this season, Kitten is the one I relate to the most. Why? Because they look so, so, over everything. They also look very cuddly, like even more cuddly than Sloth. Who could Kitten be though? Let’s think it over.

All The Clues We Have So Far

Clue #1: “You wouldn’t say I’m shy… maybe that’s why I feel the cold so often.”

Is it just me or does Kitten look like an Olympic mascot?

The People Most Likely To Be Kitten

So, if the Olympic vibe is a thing, Kitten could be a retired or active athlete. We’ve learned from ads that there are two World Cups and a triple Olympian somewhere in the mix, so this could work.

Or, the clue could mean Kitten is an outspoken person who often sparks controversy. Maybe?

“You wouldn’t say I’m shy… maybe that’s why I feel the cold so often.” Cold could mean backlash? Cold shoulder? Or maybe Kitten just likes to speak their mind.

So the only person I can think of right now is Lydia Lassila.

Lassila is a dual Olympic medallist and aerial skier, who is Australia’s first female winter athlete to compete at five Games. The numbers don’t quite match up there but the Winter Olympics could connect to “cold” in the clue.

She’s also been on Survivor twice, and certainly wasn’t shy in either season. Lydia was blindsided in Champions v Contenders, and I remember that being a thing at the time. Pretty cold mood, if you ask me.

Since Lydia’s been on Survivor twice now, she’d be pretty chummy with Ch10. Just saying.

The only thing I’m certain about right now is that Urzila Carlson is replacing Lindsay Lohan on the guessing panel this season. I’m sure she’ll be an absolute hoot alongside the usual lineup of Jackie O, Dave Hughes, and Dannii Minogue.

The Masked Singer Australia premieres August 10 on Channel 10.