It’s not long now until The Masked Singer Australia returns to screens for a brand new season. Twelve masked celebrities will take to the stage, each covered head to toe in the most ridiculously brilliant costumes. With the new season just around the corner, Ten has dropped the first clue for our very first character, Dragonfly.

All The Clues We Have So Far

Clue #1: “I may be classically trained, but I’m famous for some other moves.”

Dragonfly also moves like a ballet dancer. HMM.

The People Most Likely To Be Dragonfly

I don’t know about you lot, but I immediately thought of Emma Watkins AKA the Yellow Wiggle. Emma started ballet when she was just four years old, which sounds pretty classic to me. But, she’s famous for some other moves.*Cough, cough* WIGGLES *cough*.

Another solid choice? Dami Im.

Dami is a classical pianist, who has a Master of Music Studies in Contemporary Voice. The singer-songwriter also recently appeared in this year’s season of Dancing with the Stars. Not to mention, Dami represented Australia in the 2016 Eurovision Song Contest and came second overall, which would make her such an obvious choice for Masked Singer. Too obvious, maybe.

Dragonfly aside, beloved comedian Urzila Carlson will replace Lindsay Lohan on the guessing panel this season. She’ll join the usual lineup of Jackie O, Dave Hughes, and Dannii Minogue.

Channel 10 has yet to announce an official premiere date for The Masked Singer Australia 2020, but we’ll keep you updated.