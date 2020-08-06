You guys, a giant sloth is part of this year’s Masked Singer Australia lineup. The cuddly competitor is one of 12 new mystery celebrities on the show, and even though Channel 10 has teased Sloth’s singing voice, I still have no idea who they could be. Someone please help me.

All The Clues We Have So Far

Clue #1: “I have quite the way with words even when they’re not mine.”

Well then. Sloth’s an actor, right? Or a news reader, like a host on The Project or something. I’m leaning towards actor though.

The People Most Likely To Be Sloth

Okay, so you know how people think Wizard is a Neighbours star? But we don’t know which one, because there are hundreds of them? Yeah, well, I’m having the same problem here.

We know this year’s bunch of singers include Hollywood actors and a “big name from an Emmy award-winning series”, so there’s a very good chance that Sloth is in fact an actor. But without anymore clues, I just don’t know what to think.

Does the costume have anything to do with it? Would the celebrity be offended if I called them tardy?

Here’s what the Sloth’s singing voice sounds like.

‘Cos everything has to be taken into account here, “beauty parlour” is probably a clue. Again, I have no idea what any of this means yet.

But what I do know is that Urzila Carlson will replace Lindsay Lohan on the guessing panel this year. Jackie O, Dave Hughes, and Dannii Minogue will all return as well.

The Masked Singer Australia premieres August 10 on Channel 10.