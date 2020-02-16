Thanks for signing up!

Tyra Banks has commented on that viral Tyra Show Beyoncé interview from 2008, stating that she’s “sorry (not sorry)” for the assortment of “cray-cray” pun-filled questions.

Banks retweet of a compilation of the iconic interview today, stating “I was Cray-Cray. Sorry (not sorry) @Beyonce.”

The interview-in-question recently resurfaced on Twitter after users couldn’t help but froth the inspired questions Tyra was spitballing at Bey 12 years ago.

Here are some of the most iconic questions, because they’re too damn good to go by unnoticed.

“Buy-once, when was the last time you bought something in a store?”

“Seanc-é , if you could communicate with anybody who’s passed away, who would it be?”

“Brie-yoncé, what’s your favourite type of cheese?”

“Wash-a Fierce, do you sing in the shower?”

“Slosh-a Fierce, when was the last time you were a little tipsy?”

“Josh-a Fierce, which Josh do you think is sexier?”

“If were Tolstoy. Can you do a Russian accent?” (IF I WERE TOLSTOY. OMFG.)

Meanwhile, Beyoncé was just sitting there, sporting an awkward-but-polite facial expression. Bless her.

From Tyra’s inspirational eagerness to the complete and utter randomness of the questions, this moment deserves to go down in the pop culture’s hall of fame. Check out the full 30-minute interview below, or, rather, 30 minutes of the crowd applauding voraciously at anything that comes out of Beyoncés mouth.

“I just like regular yellow cheddar cheese.” *Crowd passionately screams, cries and applauds*