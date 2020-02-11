As ‘Friday’ turns 9, Rebecca Black has taken to Twitter to write a poignant post about the shit she endured – and continues to endure – following its release. Black candidly recounts the scrutiny she faced from others at such a young age, and the roadblocks that ‘Friday’s ongoing legacy created for her throughout her teen years.

“Above all things, I just wish I could go back and talk to my 13-year-old self who was terribly ashamed of herself and afraid of the world,” she wrote. “To my 15-year-old self who felt like she had nobody to talk to about the depression she faced. To my 17-year-old self who would get to school only to get food thrown at her and her friends. To my 19-year-old self who had almost every producer/songwriter tell me they’d never work with me.”

“Hell, to myself a few days ago who felt disgusting when she looked in the mirror.”

“I’m trying to remind myself more and more that every day is a new opportunity to shift your reality and life your spirit,” she concluded. “You are not defined by any one choice or thing.”

“Time heals and nothing is finite.”

Black’s post is an important reminder about the perils of viral fame, and she’s subsequently been applauded for being so open about her struggles with self-love and experience with mental illness. Check out the post below.

Black’s honesty just solidifies how strong she truly is, to be honest. I mean, imagine being 13 and having the entire world shit on you – continuing to shit for years and years – and despite that, you’re still able to persevere and let the world in? This tweet signifies how we’re all feeling: