Time to start trawling back through your old burnt mix CDs and forgotten iPods stashed in the back of that junk drawer, because the voting for Triple J’s Hottest 100 of the 2010s has opened.

If you thought trying to whittle down your top ten tracks from 2019 was a tough slog, then holy shit you and I both have got another thing coming. Try narrowing down your top ten tracks from the last ten years. Hell, I can barely remember what I had for breakfast on Saturday let alone what music I was listening to on repeat back in 2012.

You’ve got just under a month to get your shit sorted and pull together your shortlist – or if you’re me, your extremely long list that I’m going to stress out over for the next couple of weeks – as voting closes officially on March 9th at precisely 12pm AEDT. Don’t do what I did for the 2019 Hottest 100 and literally leave it to the day before. A decade of music is too much content to try and comb through in the wee hours before voting closes.

Some of you have been insanely prompt and organised for the big countdown (which happens on March 14, so start organising that big party now), with a bunch of you already sharing your final lists for the Hottest 100 of the 2010s.

It’s not just you, either. Some of your fave voices from the wireless have locked in their lists, with both Sally and Erica voting for Azealia Banks’ 212 (a noted banger), Lewis and Veronica voting for two different Kanye and Tame Impala songs, and Bridget Hustwaite – woman after my own heart – chucking votes to Turnover, The Paper Kites, and Lana Del Rey.

Folks are sharing their picks on Twitter and like, how do you make this decision so quickly? Are you also the kind of people that scopes out a menu online before going to the restaurant?

The 2010's were a very formative time in music for me. Definitely have stories about how I discovered these artists and how much I love each of these songs. #Hottest100 pic.twitter.com/uMygchPuxQ — Harrison Kefford (@HarrisonKefford) February 10, 2020

decide to just go for it #Hottest100 pic.twitter.com/TapefloPLP — Villages 2 (@TempVillages) February 10, 2020

Here are my votes in the Hottest 100 of the 2010s… #hottest100 pic.twitter.com/TR13RF9SmG — Patrick Avenelllllllllll (@Patrickavenell) February 10, 2020

Now if I know myself, which I do, I need to get onto my long-ass shortlist ASAP otherwise it’ll be like every time I go out for food; panic ordering right at the last minute because I can’t fucking make up my mind.

If you’re anything like me and my chaotic approach to any decision ever (huge Gemini areas, lemme tell ya) you’ll wanna get on over to the Hottest 100 of the 2010s website right bloody now and get to work. Maybe start a playlist. Trawl back through your Last.FM (does anyone even use that anymore?) and find your top hits from the last decade.

Good luck, godspeed. Take your time.