Tyra Banks has spoken out after a resurfaced clip from America’s Next Top Model went viral, admitting that she was insensitive in her critiques of certain contestants.

The clip in question, from all the way back in the show’s sixth cycle, shows her giving contestant Dani Evans a hard time over the gap in her teeth.

“So, Danielle, you went to the dentist but you refused to have your gap closed,” she says. “Do you really think you can have a CoverGirl contract with a gap in your mouth?”

Evans, who would go on to win the cycle, says “yes, why not?”, but Tyra Banks persists in her critique, saying that the look is “not marketable.” You can see the clip below:

Why was this allowed to air wtf Tyra banks is going to straight hell pic.twitter.com/xtiWl3srKJ — Aisha Oladapo (@OladapoAisha) May 5, 2020

After the clip went viral, many were upset, and pointed out an instance in the fifteenth cycle when a contestant was told to actually widen a gap in her teeth.

Tyra Banks herself finally weighed in, and admitted that yes, she made some poor choices when judging the long-running show. Taking to Twitter on Friday, she wrote:

“Been seeing the posts about the insensitivity of some past ANTM moments and I agree with you. Looking back, those were some really off choices. Appreciate your honest feedback and am sending so much love and virtual hugs.”

Been seeing the posts about the insensitivity of some past ANTM moments and I agree with you. Looking back, those were some really off choices. Appreciate your honest feedback and am sending so much love and virtual hugs. ❤️ — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) May 9, 2020

Evan also addressed the issue in a video posted to her own Instagram, and you can check that out below: