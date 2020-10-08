Thanks for signing up!

In some bloody fun news for a change, Tyra Banks has confirmed she’s working on a Coyote Ugly sequel.

Banks appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show this week to hype the new season of Dancing with the Stars when the topic of Ugly Coyote came up. I mean, of course it did – it’s a throwback fave.

“I literally was supposed to be on a conference call today about bringing Coyote Ugly back,” Banks just casually said, as first spotted by E!

Turns out she was supposed to be on a call with Maria Bello, who played Lil in the movie, to chat about the project. Bello went on to star in a slew of titles including Prisoners and Lights Out.

“Yes, we are talking about trying to do Coyote Ugly 2 or a series,” Banks continued.

BAM.

Coyote Ugly, for those who haven’t watched it in a while, is about an aspiring songwriter who gets a day job at this booooonta bar in New York City.

The film starred a slew of 2000s actors including Piper Perabo (Cheaper By the Dozen), Bridget Moynahan (Blue Bloods), and Adam Garcia (Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen), alongside Bello and Banks.

I feel like that’s enough to jog the ol’ memory.

If it isn’t, here’s the trailer.

Back to The Kelly Clarkson Show, Tyra said that during the audition for the film, the team asked her what song she wanted to dance to.

“I’ll take Prince‘s Kiss,” she said.

“I’m in this huge hotel room, all these casting people lined up looking at me. And I’m dancing, I’m head whipping and doing all this stuff.

“Twenty seconds go by, 30, [one] minute, minute and a half – the whole song I ended up dancing.

“And then after I’m out of breath, they all just started laughing. They were like, ‘We are so sorry, but we were enjoying that so much we kept the music going.'”

Such is the power of Tyra Banks.

There’s yet to be an official, official announcement about the Coyote Ugly reboot, but we’ll keep you updated.

There is only one way to conclude this yarn and it’s with LeAnn Rimes‘ absolute tune, Can’t Fight The Moonlight.