If you’re a lover of dark noir-type shows with a dose of reality but also a connection to the spiritual realm, then look no further than Stan’s brand new series Penny Dreadful: City of Angels.

Set during the Golden Age of Hollywood in the 1930s, the series shows a dark side to old school Los Angeles, where detectives are tasked with investigating a gruesome murder case.

Joining lead star Natalie Dormer is iconic noughties rom-com queen Piper Perabo who plays a wicked character named Linda Craft, the wife of Dr Peter Kraft (Rory Kinnear), who leads a German-American pro-Nazi group. Yikes.

As Perabo is used to playing the empowering and / or sweet characters and Linda is, as she puts it, “a nasty, alcoholic racist,” the role has been an “interesting challenge” for her.

She went on to praise not only the “clever and surprising” writing, but also the grand set design and costuming, telling me that they’ve nailed “the general vibe and aesthetic” of the glorious ’30s.

Perabo reckons fans will love the show for its depiction of old school Hollywood and the “dark, eerie” tale that’s being told.

As this year marks 20 years since her iconic flick Coyote Ugly table-danced its way into our lives, naturally I had to ask her about the movie before we wrapped up the interview.

In terms of why we’re still loving the show all these years later, she jokingly suggests “maybe you guys in Australia love it so much because we’ve got an Aussie in it!”

She is referring to her love interest in the flick, played by Adam Garcia, whom she describes as “a true gem.”

Her serious answer to the question is that the movie told “a universal story that’s still relevant.”

“That whole story of a girl who has a big dream and will do whatever it takes to reach it, that’s a story that’ll always resonate with people,” she said.

And would she ever want to be involved in a potential sequel or reboot? “Oh, absolutely! Yes!”

You heard it here first, folks.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels is now streaming on Stan, with new episodes dropping weekly.