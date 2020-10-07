Thanks for signing up!

‘Tis almost the season, ‘cos Netflix has blessed us with its Christmas lineup for 2020. There are some absolute belters on there, including a couple of musicals and some delightfully trash-looking films that I will absolutely watch.

Netflix shared a slew of pictures from the upcoming flicks. Yes, The Princess Switch: Switched Again is on the list – the one with a THIRD Vanessa Hudgens.

Let’s get into it.

Operation Christmas Drop

It is simply not Christmas without a shitty-good rom-com.

The title alone is just *KISSY FINGERS*.

Kat Graham (The Vampire Diaries) stars as a congressional aide, who clashes with an Air Force tour guide, played by Alexander Ludwig (that dickhead Cato from The Hunger Games).

The gist is that Graham’s character arrives on base to find reasons to defund Ludwig’s facility, but then she discovers the base has been hiding a sweet, seasonal secret.

This isn’t Graham’s first Chrissy rom-com, by the way. Back in 2018, she starred in Netflix’s The Holiday Calendar.

Operation Christmas Drop lands on Netflix, November 5.

Dash & Lily

I miss going to book stores!

Dash & Lily is based on the young adult book series of the same name. It’s about a whirlwind Holiday romance between the cynical Dash and optimistic Lily as they trade dares, dreams, and desires in a notebook they share across New York City.

Sounds dreamy (and actually good).

Dash & Lily premieres November 10 on Netflix.

The Princess Switch: Switched Again

Which Vanessa Hudgens is this again?

Vanessa Hudgens, Vanessa Hudgens, and Vanessa Hudgens star in The Princess Switch: Switched Again.

In it, Princess Stacy tries to help Duchess Margaret get through a rough patch with Kevin, and Margaret’s outrageous cousin Fiona arrives in town.

Will Hudgens do a third accent? ‘Cos honestly, talk about range.

The Princess Switch: Switched Again hits Netflix on November 19.

Christmas on the Square

ART.

In Christmas on the Square, starring the one and only Dolly Parton, a rich and nasty woman returns to her hometown to evict everyone but discovers the true meaning of Christmas thanks to the local townsfolk – and an ANGEL.

You can figure out who the angel is.

The film features 14 original songs with music and lyrics by Parton.

It’s kinda like A Christmas Carol, I guess.

Christmas on the Square premieres November 22 only on Netflix.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

There’s a trailer out already, and it looks positively magical.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey follows legendary toymaker Jeronicus Jangle (Academy Award winner Forest Whitaker), who finds himself in a spot of trouble when his trusted apprentice (Emmy winner Keegan-Michael Key) steals his most prized creation.

It’s up to his granddaughter (Madalen Mills) to save the day.

The film features original songs by John Legend, Philip Lawrence, Davy Nathan, and This Day performed by Usher and Kiana Ledé.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey premieres November 13 on Netflix.

You can suss out Netflix’s entire Christmas schedule below – click into the thread for some more piccies. There are some real treats in there.