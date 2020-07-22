YouTuber Tyler Oakley has taken to Twitter to call out a bunch of social media personalities, TikTok stars, influencers etc, for attending crowded house parties during COVID-19 without practicing social distancing or wearing a mask.

He went as far as to name and shame a list of them, including James Charles, Nikita Dragun, Tana Mongeau, Charli D’amelio and Dixie D’amelio, in a savage tweet.

“If your favourite influencers are at huge house parties during a pandemic (& are dumb enough to post it on social media)… they are bad influences,” he began, telling folks to “unfollow them.”

He added: “Hi @jamescharles @NikitaDragun @tanamongeau @larrayxo @charlidamelio @dixiedamelio & any others who have been partying in large groups.

“Please consider social distancing, mask wearing, & using your huge platforms to encourage responsibility during a worldwide pandemic.”

When a fan praised him for doing what’s right, he responded: “Exactly! I want them to stay healthy, I want their people to stay healthy, I want vulnerable people they may come into contact with to stay healthy… They just need a reminder that they have the added responsibility of being role models during a crucial moment in our country.”

When another fan questioned if TikTok star Charli was actually involved as she’s getting nose surgery, he responded with footage from a gathering where she can be seen hugging James Charles with a bandage on her nose, indicating that she went ahead and attending a gathering post-surgery.

Literally head on over to the Instagram Stories of any of the other celebs he named and shamed and you’ll find footage of them gathered in large groups. Tisk tisk.

Big kudos to Tyler for calling out his social media star peers on their shit. I mean, someone had to.