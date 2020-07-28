Two ‘yuge YouTube stars James Charles and Tana Mongeau have issued apologies after being called out for attending crowded house parties during COVID-19, in particular influencer Larray’s massive birthday party at the Hype House last week.

Charles wrote a statement in his video, “A Day In The Life with James Charles,” saying he had cut out all the footage from the party to set a better example.

“Even though I have been wearing a mask in public and have tested negative multiple times, going to a party during a pandemic was a selfish and stupid decision,” he said. “People’s safety and keeping COVID-19 contained is FAR more important than celebrating a friend’s birthday and unsafe partying is not something I want to promote to my audience.”

He said he understands his influence and now recognises that having a platform of his size – 20 million subscribers, to be exact – comes with a lot of responsibility.

“I encourage you guys to be smarter than I was,” he said. “Wear your masks and continue to social distance. Love you.”

Charles attended the party with Tana Mongeau, Nikita Dragun, Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, Emma Chamberlain, among many others.

Mongeau also posted a short statement to her Instagram story. She said going to parties during COVID was “careless and irresponsible” and she assured fans she’s holding herself accountable.

“Actions like that don’t deserve a platform and I want to fully apologise and be better than this,” she said. “I need to be a better example and person.”

It comes after fellow YouTuber Tyler Oakley called them out on Twitter.

“If your favourite influencers are at huge house parties during a pandemic (& are dumb enough to post it on social media)… they are bad influences,” he began, telling folks to “unfollow them.”

When a fan praised him for doing what’s right, he responded: “Exactly! I want them to stay healthy, I want their people to stay healthy, I want vulnerable people they may come into contact with to stay healthy… They just need a reminder that they have the added responsibility of being role models during a crucial moment in our country.”

When another fan questioned if TikTok star Charli was actually involved as she’s getting nose surgery, he responded with footage from a gathering where she can be seen hugging James Charles with a bandage on her nose, indicating that she went ahead and attending a gathering post-surgery.

Do better, folks… especially folks with a huge, impressionable fan base.