Throughout COVID, many LA-based influencers have been called out for throwing and attending wild parties without wearing masks or practicing social distancing.

Now, multiple influencer sources have come forward with claims that some of these people have allegedly tested positive for COVID but are still partying.

Influencer Elijah Daniel took to Twitter to allege that “a lot of influencers” have caught the disease.

“Warning: a lot of influencers have been confirmed to me testing positive for COVID after the influencer parties, like a LOT. And they aren’t saying anything [and] aren’t warning people they came in contact with after. If you attended, get tested. Y’all caused an outbreak. Thanks!” he claimed.

warning: a lot of influencers have been confirmed to me testing positive for COVID-19 after the influencer parties, like a LOT. And they aren’t saying anything & aren’t warning people they came in contact with after. If you attended, get tested. yall caused an outbreak. thanks! — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) July 28, 2020

Then, Twitter account Def Noodles alleged in a lengthy thread that multiple sources reached out to him and said, “Some Hype House and Sway House members may allegedly have COVID, according to person with knowledge of situation who wants to remain anonymous.”

FYI: Hype House and Sway House are renowned influencer gangs.

Some Hype House and Sway House members may allegedly have COVID, according to person with knowledge of situation who wants to remain anonymous. According to them, Nikita Dragun paid for Hype House tests and most were positive. Source said Sway never got tested. More in thread. pic.twitter.com/CkZVqm76Tx — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) August 1, 2020

He went on to post screenshots of DM conversations with influencer members of both the Hype and Sway House. None of them responded to him directly, but after his tweet was screenshotted and reposted to the TikTok Room Instagram account, influencer Thomas Petrou (Hype House) spoke out.

He claimed beauty influencer Nikita Dragun had “someone come test people at the house and they all came back negative,” after she threw two birthday parties at the Hype House.

It comes after James Charles and Tana Mongeau apologised for attending parties thrown by the aforementioned influencers.

“Even though I have been wearing a mask in public and have tested negative multiple times, going to a party during a pandemic was a selfish and stupid decision,” Charles said on YouTube. “People’s safety and keeping COVID-19 contained is FAR more important than celebrating a friend’s birthday and unsafe partying is not something I want to promote to my audience.”

He said he understands his influence and now recognises that having a platform of his size – 20 million subscribers, to be exact – comes with a lot of responsibility.

“I encourage you guys to be smarter than I was,” he said. “Wear your masks and continue to social distance. Love you.”

Charles attended the party with Mongeau, Nikita Dragun, Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, Emma Chamberlain, among many others.

Mongeau also posted a short statement to her Instagram story. She said going to parties during COVID was “careless and irresponsible” and she assured fans she’s holding herself accountable.

“Actions like that don’t deserve a platform and I want to fully apologise and be better than this,” she said. “I need to be a better example and person.”