TikTok star Charli D’Amelio has reportedly hired full-time security after receiving multiple threats on social media.
TMZ reports that the 16-year-old, who is the most-followed star on TikTok, was threatened by a troll who said they were going to turn up at her family’s house in Norwalk, Connecticut.
Her parents immediately contacted the authorities, and are reportedly paying overtime for police to be stationed outside their property.
According to sources who spoke to TMZ, Charli has also received several ‘swatting’ calls, which is when people falsely report an emergency at a peron’s home to police.
Charli’s family is also extremely popular on the Gen Z-focused social media tool.
Her older sister Dixie, 18, has 31.9 million followers, and even the teens’ parents have huge followings: her mother, Heidi has five million TikTok fans, and dad Marc has 6.2 million.
View this post on Instagram
hii!! we have been challenged to join the #allinchallenge go to the link allinchallenge.com and donate for a chance to win a super fun day with dixie and i in new york city with tons of super fun things to to do (watch second slide for all details) help us raise money to feed those who need help during these tough times! ???? this could be something to look forward to when everything is under control and everyone is safe this will not happen until it is safe to be out!! i love you all ????????
Since joining TikTok in June 2019, Charli has amassed one of the biggest fanbases on the app.
According to Cosmopolitan, the teenager charges up to $100,000 per post which is pretty major. Charli was also charges fans $100 for meet-and-greets.
She was recently called out in a tweet that also name dropped James Charles, Nikita Dragun, Tana Mongeau, Charli D’amelio and her sis Dixie D’amelio, for attending wild parties during COVID-19 by Tyler Oakley.
“If your favourite influencers are at huge house parties during a pandemic (& are dumb enough to post it on social media)… they are bad influences,” he began, telling folks to “unfollow them.”
hi @jamescharles @NikitaDragun @tanamongeau @larrayxo @charlidamelio @dixiedamelio & any others who have been partying in large groups – please consider social distancing, mask wearing, & using your huge platforms to encourage responsibility during a worldwide pandemic. https://t.co/G3CeWfk3uZ
— tyler oakley (@tyleroakley) July 22, 2020
exactly! i want them to stay healthy, i want their people to stay healthy, i want vulnerable people they may come into contact with to stay healthy… they just need a reminder that they have the added responsibility of being role models during a crucial moment in our country.
— tyler oakley (@tyleroakley) July 22, 2020
When another fan questioned if TikTok star Charli was actually involved as she’s getting nose surgery, he responded with footage from a gathering where she can be seen hugging James Charles with a bandage on her nose, indicating that she went ahead and attending a gathering post-surgery.
i could be wrong!! saw this list of people from this thread: https://t.co/XmxrU9fuNR – if i incorrectly included anyone, i am sorry!!
— tyler oakley (@tyleroakley) July 22, 2020