According to sources who spoke to TMZ, Charli has also received several ‘swatting’ calls, which is when people falsely report an emergency at a peron’s home to police.

Charli’s family is also extremely popular on the Gen Z-focused social media tool.

Her older sister Dixie, 18, has 31.9 million followers, and even the teens’ parents have huge followings: her mother, Heidi has five million TikTok fans, and dad Marc has 6.2 million.

Since joining TikTok in June 2019, Charli has amassed one of the biggest fanbases on the app.

According to Cosmopolitan, the teenager charges up to $100,000 per post which is pretty major. Charli was also charges fans $100 for meet-and-greets.

She was recently called out in a tweet that also name dropped James Charles, Nikita Dragun, Tana Mongeau, Charli D’amelio and her sis Dixie D’amelio, for attending wild parties during COVID-19 by Tyler Oakley.

“If your favourite influencers are at huge house parties during a pandemic (& are dumb enough to post it on social media)… they are bad influences,” he began, telling folks to “unfollow them.”