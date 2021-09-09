The internet’s favourite Jonas brother Frankie Jonas has tricked a bunch of TikTok influencers, Disney stars and even an Olympian into posing with a Scientology necklace, and got it all on film. Yes, read that sentence again, because it’s all true.

Now before we delve any deeper into this wild, hyper-online prank, I would like to clarify that Frankie Jonas is not a Scientologist and claims to have found the necklace in a thrift store.

The image of two triangles with an ‘S’ through it is a symbol often worn by those who support the cult of Scientology, and in pranking others to wear the symbol without knowing about what it represents, Frankie has gotten into quite a bit of trouble.

Although many folks online find the prank hilarious, especially because it targeted TikTok celebrities who didn’t know any better, let us be clear that we’re just reporting on the matter and not condoning the prank. Or Scientology at that. I’m too gay for cults. Moving on.

In a now-deleted TikTok video, Frankie Jonas reveals that he tricked a bunch of influencers into wearing his thrifted Scientology necklace while at a party.

Guests captured wearing Jonas’ chain include TikTok megastar Charli D’Amelio and her sister Dixie, heterosexual TikTok menace Noah Beck, rapper Lil Huddy and bronze-medal winning OLYMPIAN Suni Lee. Fkn wild.

Here’s the video below, which now exists on Twitter.

frankie jonas funny asf for this LMAOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/ZlnCnZIhJm — alianka (@gaybabymonkey) September 7, 2021

It looks like the age range of this party is around 17-20, judging by the ages of the guests. Clearly, nobody had a clue what was going on, which has resulted in some pretty damning images as a result of the prank.

frankie jonas getting unsuspecting disney actors, famous tiktokers, and AN OLYMPIAN in trouble by having them pose with his scientology chain was not on my bingo card for this week — james rodriguez 2014 goal vs uruguay (@xiicham) September 7, 2021

frankie jonas coercing oblivious Tiktokkers into posing with a Scientology necklace is absolutely my favourite thing to happen this year pic.twitter.com/2haQZFbFbd — katie???? (@katiemedleyy) September 7, 2021

It isn’t yet known why Frankie Jonas deleted the video from his TikTok, but my guess is that after the video went up, a couple of publicists had a few things to say about their clients being seen with Scientology symbols draped around their neck. Not the best look, I’d imagine.

frankie jonas making a bunch of influencers and suni lee pose with a necklace of the scientology symbol…he’s not seeing heaven ???? I know their publicists are crying and throwing up rn pic.twitter.com/kLV5KGdI1O — Micah (got suspended) (@micahhomgg) September 7, 2021

Now I don’t blame these young influencers for not walking around knowing what the Scientology symbol looks like, but when noted prankster Frankie Jonas, the Loki of TikTok, asks you to wear a necklace and pose for a pic, you just know trouble is afoot.

If you need me I’m going to be staring at these influencer Scientology images in disbelief. What a wild prank.