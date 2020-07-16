Julia Carolan, the former waitress who dropped a TikTok vid revealing which celebrity customers were nice and which were shit, just shared a part two, exposing even more stars.

In the first vid, she mentioned Kylie Jenner among the list of famous folk who were dicks, and in the second vid, she revealed that her big sis Kendall Jenner wasn’t any nicer.

“I did not have the best experience with [her],” Julia said. “She used to come in all the time but was pretty cold toward staff. She also usually has someone speak for her and doesn’t speak directly to staff.”

She added, “I’m gonna give her the benefit of the doubt and say she’s just shy?”

The reality star scored a 4/10 – not a pass, but two points higher than Kylie, at least.

Kylie (left) and Kendall (right). (Credit: Getty)

The youngest Jonas Brother, Nick Jonas, fared much better better, scoring 8/10 on Julia’s scale.

“He came in with his friends one time and he was really normal and chill. Not too much to report on this but he definitely seems like a nice guy,” she recalled.

Finally, she rated the “queen herself,” Beyoncé — who broke Julia’s rating system, scoring 10,000,000 out of 10.

She said that of all the stars, Bey made her “the most starstruck.”

“We didn’t speak to much,” she added. “Her and Jay-Z came in and I walked them to their table.”

“But when she left she made sure to look at me and gave me a big smile and said thank you. She’s beautiful.”

Catch the full vid here.