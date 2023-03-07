The Real Housewives Of Syd Is Returning & Here Are The Fame-Adjacent Gals Rumoured To Appear

When The Real Housewives Of Sydney was canned in 2017, I poured out a splash of my cosmo and said a little prayer of respect in honour of our fallen, fame-adjacent ladies. After all, it may have been one of the nastiest Housewives seasons to grace our screens, but god, they truly put their entire housewife-ussies into it. Thankfully, it seems like my prayer worked because it’s looking like a Real Housewives Of Sydney revival is actually happening.

According to Sydney Confidential, casting for Season Two is already underway within socialite circles. READ MORE US Networks Not Interested In "Skinny Bitches" Of 'Real Housewives Of Sydney' Brian Walsh told TV Tonight that the series “won’t happen again.”

He even followed up with a spicy comment to The Daily Telegraph saying that “the women in this show were nasty for nasty’s sake and have no redeeming features.”



Woof.



Despite Foxtel’s pretty solid stance on the series, the rumours of a revival first started in 2020 when Season One star Matty Samaei told The Daily Telegraph that the RHOS might cop a reboot once The Real Housewives Of Melbourne began filming again.

After Gina Liano and her gaggle of beloved botox bandits stepped up to the plate to resume RHOM in 2021, Real Housewives fans became hopeful that Sydney might be resurrected next.

Here’s what we know about the show, and its potential cast, so far.

Who is returning to The Real Housewives Of Sydney?



Krissy Marsh



Licensed real estate agent Krissy Marsh has allegedly signed on to the show for a second time. She’s married to real estate mogul John Marsh and together they have three kiddos, two dogs and a huge $30 million mansion in Double Bay. According to her LinkedIn, Krissy runs her own real estate agency based in Sydney.

The former-model was one of the most divisive housewives on Season One, and gained fans for her level-headed attitude and sense of humour.

Nicole Gazal O’Neil



There is the only one other RHOS housewife alleged to be making a return in Season Two, and that’s Nicole Gazal O’Neil. Aside from her reality television fame, Nicole is an entrepreneur and former Miss Australia who currently works as the Chief Creative Officer at her events company Pret-a-Party. She’s married to her childhood sweetheart Adam and is a mum-of-two.

Following her appearance on Season One, she’s known for her complete lack of self awareness of her wealth, her confrontations with her co-stars and her gorgeous eyebrows which inch closer to god every day.

Who is joining the cast of The Real Housewives Of Sydney?



Linda Rogan

Double Bay’s Linda Rogan is said to be a new favourite amongst producers. She owns a laser and beauty clinic, and describes herself as a “beauty addict ageing disgracefully”. Linda is married with three teenage kids, and boasts 17.1k followers on Insta.

Truthfully, she’s giving some serious Stacey’s Mom energy. But according to inside sources, original housewife Krissy isn’t a fan of Linda and has even told producers that if they cast Linda, she’s walking.

The season hasn’t even starting filming and the ladies are already serving their tea piping hot!

Sally Obermeder

As a television presenter, author and co-founder of wellness company SWIISH, Sally Obermeder wears a lot of hats. But now, it’s looking like she might be adding RHOS to the list.

The mum-of-two is also a breast cancer survivor and looking at her Insta, she genuinely seems like a nice person. That’s lovely but can she bring the spice that I desperately crave to the show?

We’ll have to wait and see.

Melissa Hoyer



Journalist and self proclaimed “media missy” Melissa Hoyer has been serving her hot takes about style, fashion, culture and lifestyle to the Aussie public for over 20 years. But can she do it unfiltered on a reality show?

Melissa was spotted attendeding a screen test for the show. If she does make it into the cast, it would truly be a full circle moment for the media personality who covered the RHOS in 2016.

Roxy Jacenko



At first when the rumours started swirling that Aussie PR queen Roxy Jacenko would appear on The Real Housewives Of Sydney, I was bloody stoked. After all, we’ve seen first hand how off her rocker she can be, and I truly mean that in the best way possible.

Does anyone else remember the time she posted a video of someone taking a shit on her lawn? That’s top-tier messy drama and I’m here for it.

Sadly, Roxy has confirmed that she won’t be appearing in the RHOS revival due to her long-standing relationship with Aussie streaming service Stan.

“A deal is a deal. I have never been one to say no to anything!” she told B&T.

“I wouldn’t rule out Reality TV; it has grown my career immensely over the years. However, that said, I’ve been part of the Stan family since its inception.”

Sonia Kruger



The Voice/Big Brother/Dancing With The Stars/every other Channel Seven show currently on television host Sonia Kruger was spotted meeting up with Bravo king Andy Cohen during his trip to Australia for WorldPride, causing fans to speculate she’s in the running for RHOS.

Honestly, I’d bloody love to see her on the show. She’s always so polished and put together. I want to see her flounder in a zesty confrontation.

Maybe this could snag the long-standing television personality a Gold Logie after all?

Vanessa Jacobs Fennell



Charity fundraiser and seasoned Sydney socialite Vanessa Jacobs Fennell is said to be a producer favourite. Vanessa grew up in South Africa and has two children with her ex-husband Tom Fennell. While her Instagram is private, she’s already followed by RHOS alum Nicole.

Interesting….

Eleni Taylor

Stylist Eleni Taylor is a package deal with her gal-pal Vanessa. With her Insta on private too, so far all we know about Eleni is that she’s the ex-wife of construction magnate Mark Taylor. But, judging by her bio, I can smell an amazing RHOS tagline coming along.

“You have ONE life. LIVE IT! Stay TRUE to YOURSELF. EMBRACE the GIFT of CHANGE. ALL things happen TO US FOR US. In a world that’s fierce BE FEARLESS!” she wrote in her bio.

Go off, queen.

Aaaand that’s all we know so far. But don’t worry, we’ll keep you posted.