The Reboot Cast For The Real Housewives Of Sydney Just Dropped Ft. TV, Radio Stars & WAGs

The Real Housewives of Sydney has a (mostly) brand new cast and it’s shaping up to be one of the hottest seasons of the franchise so far. TBH I’m still set on a Real Housewives of Newcastle but I GUESS this will do for the time being.

So let’s meet them, shall we?

First up we have media personality and writer, Krissy Marsh.

One of the series’ OGs from the first season in 2017, Krissy has carved out a fanbase for herself.

There have been rumours flying around since March that she’d make a return for this reboot, but clearly wasn’t allowed to say much until due to the hush-hush nature of the agreement.

Next up is another familiar face, entrepreneur and former Miss Australia, Nicole O’Neil.

Following that, we have newcomer socialite Caroline Gaultier who admitted that she has never seen a single Housewives episode “I never understood why people watched it”, she said per news.com.au.

Holy shit. Brave from Caroline.

Also coming on the journey is Victoria Montano, a fashion & lifestyle consultant.

“You have to read the comments to know what the trolls are saying, and no one has time for that,” she told news.com.au.

Slay. Yes. Preach.

Joining them is Terry Biviano, a shoe designer and the wife of NRL star Anthony Minichiello.

Second (lucky) last participant is media personality and beauty entrepreneur Sally Obermeder.

And rounding out the mix is Kate Adams (or should we say Doctor Kate!), the head vet on Bondi Vet.

The Real Housewives of Sydney will hit the small screen later this year on Binge.